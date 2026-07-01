Failed vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) attempted to troll President Trump over the Great American State Fair celebrating America in the nation’s capital, asserting that the state fair in blue Minnesota is the “real” state fair for the U.S.

The Great American State Fair kicked off last week, showcasing the 56 U.S. states and territories, and celebrating America’s 250th birthday. It features state exhibits, a giant Ferris wheel, flyovers, rodeos, music, and daily themes. But Walz is determined to make it partisan.

“America’s real state fair starts August 27th. Plan accordingly and thank you for your attention to this matter,” Walz said in an apparent attempt to troll the president.

“61 days until America’s best fair,” he posted again over the weekend.

However, many were quick to remind Walz of his state fair’s history of violence.

“Also your state fair?” one X user asked, sharing a screenshot of a headline about a possible stabbing occurring at the fair in 2024.

That same user shared several other headlines related to possible violence at the Minnesota state fair through the years as well.

Another user remarked, “No, the Minnesota State Fair will start then. We only celebrate Minnesota there, not the whole US. Do you need help with geography?”

Indeed, there is a variety of news stories detailing violence at Walz’s state fair. A KMSP headline from 2021 reads, “Authorities respond to fights, breach attempt on last day of Minnesota State Fair.”

“It was a chaotic and violent night at the Minnesota State Fair as law enforcement responded to half a dozen fights in the final two hours, in addition to a large group trying to break through the main gate,” the story begins.

Even worse, a 2019 headline from CBS reads, “Triple Shooting, Pedestrian Crash Lead To Chaos At The State Fair’s End.”

While Walz offers partisan jabs toward the Great American State Fair, attendees of the event describe it as a great event with no partisan politics:

According to NBC News, “over a dozen attendees Saturday — on both sides of the political aisle — told NBC News that they didn’t feel the atmosphere at the fair had any kind of political tint even as Trump has tried to redesign Washington in his image and as musical acts dropped out of the event.” One attendee named Pamela said the event has “just been all about America,” noting that she has not witnessed anything political. She added, “People are just being people [and] enjoying, you know, they’re being kind, opening the doors, holding them for each other, and it’s just kind of neat to see.”

The 16-day event ends Friday, July 10, on the theme of “The Next 250.”