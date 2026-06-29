Great American State Fair Attendees Say They Don’t See Politics Overshadowing Event

Some attendees of the Great American State Fair in Washington, DC, said they have not seen partisan politics overshadow the event celebrating America despite the fact that critics accused President Trump of using the event to promote his administration and agenda.

The 16-day event, which kicked off last week, celebrates all 56 U.S. states and territories and features a giant Ferris wheel, flyovers, rodeos, and more ahead of America’s 250th birthday. Prior to the event, several celebrity artists who were slated to participate in the “Freedom 250” Great American State Fair concert series backed out, alleging that Freedom 250 — which is leading the events celebrating America — is too partisan and is tied to the Trump administration. Artists who backed out include Morris Day, Young MC, the Commodores, Bret Michaels, and Martina McBride. Some states have opted to forgo sending delegations to the event, also asserting it was too partisan.

But attendees of the event tell a different story. According to NBC News, “over a dozen attendees Saturday — on both sides of the political aisle — told NBC News that they didn’t feel the atmosphere at the fair had any kind of political tint even as Trump has tried to redesign Washington in his image and as musical acts dropped out of the event.”

One attendee named Pamela said the event has “just been all about America,” noting that she has not witnessed anything political.

She added, “People are just being people [and] enjoying, you know, they’re being kind, opening the doors, holding them for each other, and it’s just kind of neat to see.”

The outlet spoked to another individual named Daniela who lives in the area and was expecting something like a “MAGA rally.”

“I think we heard a lot, like in our communities, that it was gonna be like a MAGA rally,” she said. “It, I think, has been very much nonpartisan.”

She added that the visitors she has witnessed simply want to celebrate America.

Another visitor, Nicole, described the fair’s atmosphere as “great.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for our generation,” she said, adding, “I think it’s a great atmosphere. The vibe is great.”

President Donald Trump formally kicked off the state fair on Wednesday evening with a speech dedicated to celebrating America.

“Ten days from now, our country will celebrate one of the most monumental milestones in human history, marking 250 years of glorious American freedom,” Trump said.

“In 1776 our founding fathers met in Philadelphia and changed the world forever and ever with a thing called the Declaration of Independence,” he continued. “They proclaim the eternal truth that we are endowed by our Creator with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We are all made, and you know that, free and equal by the hand of Almighty God.”

Each day of the state fair — which runs through Friday, July 10 — has unique themes, from “Land & Prosperity” to “Faith, Values, and Inspiration.” Monday’s theme, for example, is “Everyday Health and Well Being,” or “MAHA Monday.”

This reality — of the fair existing as a pure celebration of America and not a partisan event — follows leftist freak outs over President Trump’s upgrades to D.C. monuments and parks, including the restoration of the Reflecting Pool.