Sen. Tim Scott Backs Lindsey Graham’s Sister to Replace the Late Senator: ‘Fantastic Pick’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is backing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) sister Darline to serve as interim Senator following her brother’s untimely passing, deeming her a “fantastic pick.”

President Donald Trump on Monday formally recommended Darline to serve in Graham’s place, deeming it a “fabulous tribute.”

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!” he exclaimed.

Scott agreed.

“Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term,” he said, noting that he spoke with her and feels there is “no one” who understands Lindsey Graham’s “love for family, our state, and our country” better.

The rousing endorsement from the senator comes after the shocking Sunday news from Graham’s office announcing the senator’s passing “from a brief and sudden illness.” He was 71 years old.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” Graham’s office said in the statement. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Trump and other administration officials offered tributes to the late senator. Trump deemed him “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known,” calling him a “true American Patriot.”

Other members of the administration offered similar tributes.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a great American and Patriot,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “He was a dedicated public servant who never stopped fighting for the Palmetto State and all Americans.”

“As a Senator he worked tirelessly for our country. It was an honor to call him my friend. And work with him to advance President Trump’s agenda at home and on the international stage,” he said, calling Graham a “one-of-a-kind politician who could speak at length on both global defense policy and South Carolina kitchen table issues.”

“Breaks my heart to lose a good friend and patriot who dedicated his life to this great country,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “I’ll always remember our dinners together, because of Lindsey’s quick wit and humor.”

Graham was up for reelection this November, having held the Senate seat from South Carolina since January, 2003.