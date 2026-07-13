Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) picked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve as interim senator, and complete the remainder of her brother’s term.

During a press conference on Monday, McMaster expressed that it was his duty and “honor to name someone to serve in the place” of Graham, whose term runs through the end of the 119th Congress on January 3, 2027. McMaster’s selection of Graham Nordone to take her brother’s seat in the Senate comes after Graham’s office announced on Sunday that he had died at the age of 71 after “a brief and sudden illness.”

“Today, under the law, it’s my duty to and honor to name someone to serve in the place of this irresistible man, this irreplaceable man, this extraordinary man for the remainder of his term,” McMaster said. “Lindsey took care of his little sister in years long departed. It’s my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham to finish his work for him now.”

McMaster continued to talk about how prior to having a phone conservation with Graham Nordone regarding her serving out the remainder of her brother’s term, he “had wondered” what she would say and was humbled by her “quickness to see the duty” for her to serve.

“I want to thank the governor for selecting me to serve the remainder of Lindsey’s term. It is such an honor,” Graham Nordone said. “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him. My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man. He was kind and considerate and loved by his family dearly.”

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump shared that he had recommended to McMaster that Graham Nordone “serve as interim Senator” for South Carolina.

“This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!” Trump added.

Other lawmakers such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also supported the idea of Graham Nordone serving as an interim Senator, stating that she “would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder” of Graham’s term.