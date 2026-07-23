The Democrat-dominated Massachusetts House passed a bill on Wednesday that would legalize aborting unborn babies throughout pregnancy in the state.

The bill, called “An Act Prioritizing Patient Access to Care” or H.5595, would ultimately allow doctors to decide whether or not to perform a late-term abortion. The bill would strike down the state’s current 24-week limit, which has exceptions for the life of the mother and a deadly fetal diagnosis.

Lawmakers voted 119-33 to send the legislation to the state Senate for consideration, WCVB reported. House Republicans strongly opposed the bill and argued abortion laws in Massachusetts are already too extreme.

“It’s a very sad day in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. The precedent that we’re setting is that a mother can get an abortion up until the moment of birth for a healthy, viable baby,” state Rep. Alyson Sullivan-Almeida said.

“This is a significant change to the law to expand what is already an extremely progressive abortion policy in Massachusetts,” state Rep. Joseph McKenna added.

Democrat state Rep. Michael Day said he and his colleagues have “decided to get away from all the exceptions and trust our medical professionals, who are the best in the world, to make those decisions with the informed consent of the patient.”

Nine states and Washington, DC, currently have no limits on abortion, according to Abortion Finder. Those states are Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.