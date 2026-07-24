Watch Live: Donald Trump Makes Announcement on American Nuclear Energy

President Donald Trump makes an announcement on innovation in American nuclear energy on Friday, July 24.
The president will deliver his remarks at the White House before departing for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this evening, where he will also speak.
The WHCA event was canceled in April when a shooting involving an alleged assassin sent attendees evacuating, Trump held a press conference later that evening to brief the nation on the events.
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