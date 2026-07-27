Florida Democrat gubernatorial hopeful David Jolly has a long history of embracing radical transgender ideology, masking it during his current campaign as opposed to Florida Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who has made it clear that he stands against the indoctrination of children and the left’s schemes.

Jolly – once a Republican representative – does not highlight his support of transgender issues on is campaign website, instead broadly speaking of his disinterest in “culture wars,” which he believes “divide and demonize.”

“Florida should reject the politics of division and hate, and instead create a home where everyone is valued, respected, and welcomed,” he said, using leftist speak of inclusivity to hide his positions, such as his radical position on transgenderism.

“We should become a place where everyone is given dignity and equity, regardless of race, creed, or color, and regardless of who you love or the God you worship. Florida should embrace our immigrant community and celebrate their contributions to our state’s culture and economy. It’s time to create a Florida for all people,” his website reads.

However, a range of clips over the last few years reveal where Jolly truly stands. He has admitted to not speaking about certain issues – such as the trans issue – as loudly, attributing it to being weaponized against him.

A trove of media appearances, however, makes his position crystal clear. In one MSNBC appearance speaking to Al Sharpton, Jolly asserted that Jesus would be “supportive of the transgender community.”

“I think we got to hit it head on and suggest to President Trump and Mike Johnson and Senator Blackburn and others who are relying on the words of their Christ and their Jesus they celebrate today to condemn Joe Biden, to suggest to them that actually the Jesus they celebrate today would be inclusive of the transgender community and would be supportive of the transgender community and command all Christians, including Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, and others who celebrate today, that in fact they should love the transgender community as they love their own God,” Jolly said, making no acknowledgment that love does not mean blindly signing off and embracing lifestyles or struggles outside of God’s perfect design.

“I am not sure the theology upon which they rely to criticize Joe Biden. I would say politically, it’s stupid because among the five to ten percent of actual persuadable voters, part of their concern about today’s Republican Party is exactly this behavior,” he continued.

In another clip on the same topic, Jolly said the political right is “wrong when it comes to biblical theology.”

“I think they’re a long ways from what ‘would Jesus do’ – the bracelets they used to wear. The reality is, Jesus is a loving God who would support the trans community and and be proud of their bravery and the struggle that they have gone through for recognition and equity,” he said, making no mention of the examples of Jesus having mercy on individuals struggling in the Bible and telling them to sin no more.

“I think it’s politically stupid because they’re reminding voters that they’re really about marginalizing already marginalized communities. I think it’s morally offensive because they manufactured this issue. This was not something that Biden created on Easter Sunday,” he said, referencing the day Easter Sunday fell on the made-up day “Transgender Day of Visibility,” embraced by the Biden White House.

Jolly also used tv appearances to speak about a grandfather who claimed his grandchild was transgender and suffered from suicidal thoughts. So the family embraced the child’s delusions and received what the left calls “gender-affirming care.” In his story, he claimed that the grandfather was upset about legislation that could stop doctors from “treating” children with gender dysphoria with puberty blockers, surgeries, and hormones.

In another clip, Jolly said the issue of biological boys participating in girl’s sports is not up to common sense but the “courts.”

Contrast that with lead Republican in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Byron Donalds. He has consistently spoken against the left’s war on children and indoctrination of youth in these ways.

“Even get into the crazy social agendas around transgenderism and boys and women sports. That’s what they stand for. Those are the policies they want to go back to,” Donalds said during an appearance on Fox News:

So, what’s the rebrand going to do? Are they going to get more crazy? They’re going to follow Zohran Mamdani. I don’t think that’s going to work for the American people. Americans want sound borders. They want a sound economy. They want prices to be stable and to lower. They want more money in their pocket. They really want to thrive. They want the American dream. Democrats don’t stand for that. Look at the policy sets. You could put AOC or somebody else out in front, but it’s the same policies, which means it’s going to be destructive of America.

Donalds also pointed out, “If my school was trying to talk to me about my gender identity when I was seven years old, my mother would have burned the place down. And she would have rallied a bunch of numbers to do the same.”

Notably, Donalds has challenged Jolly to three debates:

The Florida primary race takes place August 18, and the general election is November 3.