Exclusive: Poll Shows Majority Believe U.S. Must Finish the Job in Iran

A majority of general election voters believe the United States must finish the job in Iran, a Tea Party Patriots Action survey exclusively obtained by Breitbart News revealed.

The survey, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, asked respondents about the Strait of Hormuz, identifying it as “one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes”:

Nearly 20% of the world’s oil — plus a fifth of global natural gas, fertilizers that grow our food, and the raw materials behind plastics and everyday consumer goods — passes through it. Iran has blocked ships, launched attacks on cargo vessels, deployed mines, and demanded payments from ships trying to pass through. When Iran shuts down that waterway, Americans pay more for gas, groceries, and goods — and the rest of the world suffers too. Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “Iran should not be allowed to block, attack, mine, or extort ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The vast majority, 72 percent, said they agree with that statement, while 17.5 percent disagree. Another 11 percent do not know.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe that the U.S. should finish the job with Iran, putting it this way:

Iran has consistently threatened u.s. safety, pursuing a nuclear program with the stated purpose of destroying Israel and causing mass destruction to the United States. If we don’t finish the job now, the United States may have to take further military action months or years from now. Decisions about any specific military action are for the president, as commander in chief, to make. But on the underlying goal. Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “The United States must finish the job once and for all to protect the United States and our allies — which means ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon and can no longer threaten American lives.”

Overall, 62 percent agreed that the U.S. must finish the job and ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.

The survey was taken July 22 among 1,000 general election voters.

“Our poll is an important reality check for the media: it shows that 72% of Americans – including 60% of Democrats – agree that Iran cannot be allowed to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, which is consistent with President Trump’s policy,” Tea Party Patriots Action Chairman Jenny Beth Martin said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “And 62% of Americans – including 56% of Independents – believe that we need to ‘finish the job’ in Iran and ensure that ‘Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.’ There is no split in the conservative movement on this issue, with self-described conservatives agreeing by 82%-10% that we need to ‘finish the job,'” she said. “Conservatives are overwhelmingly sticking with President Trump and the American people as a whole agree with the President’s strategy.”

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. military carried out a 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iran early Friday. This comes as Tehran rejected a ceasefire proposal, triggering President Donald Trump to weigh a “massive attack bigger than anything before.”