Sen. Rick Scott to Anthony Fauci: You’re Hiding Behind ‘Fraudulent’ Autopen Pardon

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief Anthony Fauci is hiding behind a “fraudulent” autopen pardon, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during Wednesday’s hearing as Fauci continued to refuse to answer any and all questions, repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Scott offered Fauci a perspective on how his poor leadership impacted his own family, noting that he has daughters with children.

“You can’t imagine the questions they had around vaccines for their kids and themselves, and the pressure — the unbelievable pressure — to make the right decision for their health,” Scott said, explaining that pregnant women were scared, because they were told so many different things during that time.

“I can tell you, pregnant women who worked with me were so scared because every time they went to the doctor, they were told something different about taking the vaccine, and you caused this. Imagine being a mom trying to protect their kids, or an expectant mother trying to figure out what to do. Every three weeks, a doctor tells you a new set of guidance on a vaccine,” Scott said, asserting that the “haphazard information” Fauci released and pushed on Americans was “appalling.” That is why, Scott continued, there is so much distrust in American institutions.

“That trust is crucial to public health, and you, more than any person or event in my lifetime, have destroyed that trust for millions of Americans. You lied to hundreds of millions of people amid the worst public health crisis in a century. You fail to follow your own guidance,” Scott blasted. “You force people to watch their loved ones die alone over the phone. It’s disgusting.”

Scott told Fauci he “destroyed” the federal government’s credibility on public health, and as a result, there are “entire generations” of Americans “who, rightfully so, do not trust our institution to keep people safe because of you.”

“This has destroyed decades of progress and lifetimes of work, because you wanted to fuel your own ego and be the center of attention,” Scott said, asking Fauci what he would do differently knowing what he knows today.

Once again, Fauci refused to answer.

“All the evidence is right here, and you still can’t bring yourself to tell the truth or apologize because you received an autopen pardon from a staffer in the Biden White House,” Scott said, warning, “If we have another pandemic tomorrow, millions could die because of what you did — what you did to make Americans lose trust in their government when it comes to medicine and healthcare.”

“How many families have you apologized to had to watch their loved ones die alone,” he said, noting that Fauci is now hiding behind a “fraudulent pardon.”

The Florida senator added, “You breached public trust, and now you’re hiding behind a fraudulent pardon. Your legacy will not be as a man who has saved America from COVID, but as a man who destroyed the public trust in America’s public health institutions in exchange for five minutes of fame.”

WATCH the hearing below: