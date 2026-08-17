Trump Backs Sydney Gruters, Catalina Lauf in Open Florida Congressional Primaries

President Donald Trump has made his preference known for two open seats to represent his home state of Florida in Congress ahead of Tuesday’s primaries. The president endorsed Sydney Gruters in District 16 and Catalina Lauf in District 19. Both seats are open following the state’s redistricting session earlier this year.

Gruters was previously the Vice President of Advancement and Executive Director of the New College Foundation. She worked for Rep. Greg Steube as his district director following his election in 2018 and served as State Director for Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development. She is also the wife of Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters.

“She’s put her whole life into servicing and serving the community, and is one of the fiercest America First advocates in the country. She works so hard. She never gives up, she never stops, and she doesn’t lose,” President Trump said in his endorsement of Gruters.

Her opponents on Tuesday are Ed Pope and Eddie Speir.

In District 19, Lauf earned a late endorsement from the president after a months-long primary which garnered interest for its makeup by corporate media.

The contest has featured many candidates who previously have ran for, and won, seats in Congress. That includes Lauf, former New York Rep. Chris Collins, former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, former Illinois Congressional and U.S. Senate candidate Jim Oberweis, former Michigan Congressional candidate Linda Sawyrer, Jim Schwartzel, Greg “Tex” Bukowski, Ola Hawatmeh, Mike Pedersen, and John Strand.

Trump said of Lauf, who served in his first administration, “Catalina has proven she has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of her State and Nation — She has truly been with us from the beginning!”

In addition to the president’s endorsement, Lauf’s campaign has been boosted by the support of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna who has barnstormed across the district with her.

Florida features closed primaries, meaning voters who wish to cast their ballot must be registered with the party of their choosing. The state’s Republican registration advantage has reached 1.5 million over Democrats.

Polls in the state are open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.