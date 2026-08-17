Judge Blocks Homeland Security Review of Migrant Trucker Licenses

A federal judge has blocked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from reviewing state databases of truck drivers as it seeks to remove illegal migrants from the trucking industry.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga issued an administrative stay preventing DHS from accessing the records of 17 million commercial truck drivers from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

Judge Trenga’s order came after a lawsuit was filed by 21 Democrat-controlled states claiming that the government has no right to the information and would need individual subpoenas for each and every record, according to Freight Waves.

DHS argues that they need the records to ensure safety on America’s roads and want to use the records to weed out illegal migrants who have been granted commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) by blue states. The feds hope to cancel the licenses and get these dangerous drivers off America’s roadways.

But the George W. Bush-appointed judge issued an administrative stay to prevent the administration from obtaining the records.

Judge Trenga also ordered DHS to return any records it has gotten and not to inspect the records.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has pledged not to compromise safety on America’s roadways.

“We won’t compromise on road safety. Liberal states are suing @USDOT to stop us from making sure our roads are safe,” he wrote on X. “They are prioritizing illegal immigrant truckers over American citizens.”

“We aren’t backing down,” he added.

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