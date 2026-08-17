Jayapal: SCOTUS Is ‘Not Acting in the Interests of the American People’

Sunday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said the Supreme Court is “not acting in the interests of the American people.”

Witt said, “Top Oversight Committee Democrat Robert Garcia condemned the DOJ memo, asserting President Trump can claim executive privilege over communications with his private advisers, potentially making it easier for him to withhold information from Congress and the courts.”

She asked, “What can Congress realistically do?”

Jayapal said, “Well, we’re going to have to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court, obviously. And that has concerns because the Supreme Court has been captured by a small group of Donald Trump’s supporters, and it is also not acting in the interests of the American people. I actually am part of a group of members of Congress that have the last remaining lawsuit against Donald Trump. And, this concept of executive privilege, which he has been trying to use since the January 6th insurrection and is continuing to try to use. The fact that this was the first thing that Todd Blanche did in coming in shows how worried they are about the accountability that we as Democrats intend to exercise when we take back the House and the Senate, and hopefully in the next presidential, the White House as well.”

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