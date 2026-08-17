Another text message found on Anthony Fauci’s government-issued cellphone provides greater context to the concerns of the coronavirus vaccine possibly being associated with higher rates of miscarriage in the first trimester.

Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released a text thread last week that showcased Fauci admitting that the second coronavirus jab could be theoretically associated with miscarriage in the first trimester. Despite that, this information was not openly offered to the general public as public health officials actively urged pregnant women to get the vaccine.

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The senators released another message over the weekend from Dr. John Mascola, the then-Director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, providing greater context to this discussion.

“MORE NEWS: Today, @SenRandPaul and I released additional context to Dr. Fauci’s message to Drs. Vivek Murthy and Rochelle Walensky expressing concerns about mRNA COVID shots ‘theoretically’ resulting in ‘miscarriage in the 1st trimester,'” Johnson said.

“On January 25, 2021, Dr. John Mascola, the then-Director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, texted Dr. Fauci: “I am corrected on pregnancy studies. Initial Studies avoid vaccination in first trimester due to possible fever and higher rates of miscarriage in first trimester[.],” the message reads.

Johnson added, “I am hoping Dr. Mascola will fully cooperate by talking to us and clarifying what this text means.”

This follows the thread the senators released last week, showing a conversation between Fauci, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, and former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The January 25-26, 2021, conversation centered around women taking the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant.

“I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the second dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester,” Fauci admitted in a message.

As Breitbart News reported:

Notably, Cleveland Clinic defines a cytokines storm as a “severe complication of certain infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders.” “It can cause life-threatening inflammation. It happens when your immune system makes and releases large numbers of cytokines. Cytokines are proteins. They’re part of your immune system’s response system,” it states. Walensky said this was “definitely a good post, esp after dose two.” Murthy said it was helpful and added that he had been hearing concern about the mRNA causing “mutations” in the developing baby as well.

Despite this discussion on the possibility of early miscarriage associated with the second coronavirus jab, these same public health officials continued to publicly encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated.

This text thread is just a small example of the over 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails on Fauci’s government-issued device.

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