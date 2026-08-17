Enes Kanter Told Angel Reese He Will Humble Her This Way Once He Enters the WNBA

Angel Reese was served a heaping helping of humble pie on Sunday as she missed not one but two point-blank layups in the closing seconds of regulation in Atlanta’s eventual overtime loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Either of the layups would have sealed the win for Reese and the Dream. But it was not to be, as Reese once again demonstrated her hatred of layups (or their hatred of her). The humbling was made all the more real for Reese as cameras caught a smiling Caitlin Clark clowning her archrival after the failed attempts.

The display did not escape the attention of former NBA player and current WNBA hopeful Enes Kanter, who vowed to humble Reese in his own very special way, once he gets in the “W.”

“Sis! Once I go No. 1 pick in the 2027 @WNBA Draft, the first player I’m dunking on is Angel Reese,” Kanter wrote on X. “She’s the Paul George of the #WNBA. Just lean into the podcast already.”

“The George comparison added another layer to the jab,” the New York Post reports. “The nine-time NBA All-Star has increasingly been associated with his Podcast P show as injuries and declining production have interrupted the latter stages of his career. Kanter appeared to suggest Reese should follow the same path after her late-game miss.”

Last week, Kanter publicly revealed his efforts to become eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft and posted workout videos to demonstrate his earnest intentions.

While WNBA rules state that only women can join, the league does not stipulate what the rules are for men identifying as women.

A conference last week, in which the league sought to define a woman, yielded no results.