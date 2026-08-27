Pritzker Attempts to Troll Trump over Lake America — Gets Mocked Himself

Illinois’ left-wing Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker mocked the Trump administration Thursday after the White House announced that Lake Ontario would be renamed “Lake America.”

“EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Trump Tower is renamed to NATALIE TOWER!” Pritzker wrote on X.

Pritzker was referring to Natalie Harp, 35, one of Trump’s closest aides. Harp has served as Trump’s executive assistant since the start of his second term.

X users criticized Pritzker’s post, accusing him of hypocrisy and mocking his attempt at humor.

The Pritzker post came in response to a White House announcement declaring, “EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA!”

Trump signed the order less than a week after trade talks with Canada collapsed and days after announcing a 50 percent tariff on Canadian automobiles and steel beginning next year.

“We’re going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America,” Trump said. “That’s going to take place right now as I sign the order.”

The order directs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to update the lake’s name in the Geographic Names Information System. The White House had posted a video Tuesday showing Trump crossing out “Lake Ontario” on a map and replacing it with “Lake America.”

Trump said the name change was not intended to send a message to Canada but then accused the country of taking advantage of the United States on trade.