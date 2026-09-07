A man accused defrauding the United States government of $600,000 in a food stamp benefit scheme was arrested in India on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Manjit Singh Bedi, was taken into custody as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Most Wanted Fraudsters initiative, Fox News reported Saturday, noting FBI officials worked with authorities in India to make the arrest.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said he was the fifth “Most Wanted Fraudster.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was among other fraud suspects taken into custody in a three-month period, adding, “The days of taking advantage of American taxpayers without consequence are over.”

According to the FBI, Bedi was wanted for allegedly being involved in the scheme between March 2024 and June 2025:

Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, called Asian Grocery Store. He purportedly sold food to participants of the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) through their EBT cards. However, instead of selling participants food, Bedi is alleged to have swiped their cards and given them cash, keeping half of the proceeds for himself. After being indicted for wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud, Bedi was allowed to appear in court without being arrested. He was ordered to give up his passport and remain in Washington state. However, Bedi soon drove across the border to Canada and then fled to India. On May 21, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Bedi in the United States District Court, Western District of Washington, Tacoma, Washington, after he was charged with Violations of Conditions of Supervision.

Per Fox 13, Bedi is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Now, the FBI is reportedly preparing to bring him back to the United States to face charges in the case.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to combat rampant fraud. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed in May that 14,000 people in one state were receiving food stamps while also driving luxury vehicles, Breitbart News reported at the time.

In June, several illegal aliens were arrested in Massachusetts and charged in a $1.4 million food stamp fraud scheme, the outlet said.