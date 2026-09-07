Madeleine Dean: GOP Should Be Stopping ‘Incoherent,’ ‘Unhinged’ Trump 

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Republican lawmakers should not be “sitting back” while President Donald Trump is acting “incoherent” and “unhinged.”

Dean said, “The greater difference is what is going on in the Republican party. I couldn’t disagree more with the Republicans who are sitting back as the president, so incoherently and so grotesquely, corruptly pursues what he’s pursuing. He doesn’t know how to get out of the war in Iran that he foolishly got into at Mr. Netanyahu’s behest. And so what does he do? He focuses on rubble and ruin and projects and affixing more gold to his White House office. The president is in a terrible place. I’ve spoken multiple times with the speaker to say, you must come around him and say that what he is doing is incoherent.”

She added, “I don’t know if you saw the post this last week where he puts up a poster of himself as the greatest president, then underneath he categorizes greats, according to him, he’s the only greatest, in the greats are Lincoln, Washington, Andrew Jackson and some others. And then failures of course, he has those he’s very jealous of—Mr. Biden, Mr. Obama and others. The president is unhinged, and the Republicans are what we should be worried about. Why are they following him so lemming like?”

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