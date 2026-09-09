A German man has been arrested after a spate of attacks with what have been described as home-made rockets against electrical infrastructure near coal-fired power plants.

A days-long manhunt concluded on Tuesday with the arrest at a police checkpoint near a power station of 48-year-old ‘Daniel V’ — his full name not having been published in accordance with German privacy laws for criminal suspects — over a series of what have been called “climate terrorism” attacks against the national power network.

The man was arrested after trying to avoid a police checkpoint near the Weisweiler coal power station. He offered no resistance to officers but was wearing a backpack containing explosives. A concealed tent was subsequently discovered nearby which was “rigged” with explosives.

Attacks took place at at least half a dozen high voltage power sites across three German states, and police are seeking to discover other hitherto undetected attempts to sabotage the power grid.

German broadcaster NTV states the remarkable means of attack allegedly devised by the suspect is to use home-made rockets to carry a lightweight wire from the ground and over high-voltage power lines. Once the rocket falls to the ground, this wire would be slung over the power lines, grounding the equipment and potentially causing a catastrophic failure. Bright flashes of blue-white light were observed at the sites of some attacks as the high voltage electricity arced to the ground.

The locations chosen for these assaults — directly next to brown coal (lignite)-fired power stations — appears to have been chosen to cause the power stations themselves to ‘trip’ and shut down. In one such attack, more than 20 rockets are said to have been fired at a substation Turnow-Preilack substation near the Jänschwalde power plant in Brandenburg, causing two short circuits, but no local grid failure.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reports there was a “brief interruption” in power supply after a large-scale outage at another unspecified coal-fired power plant over the past week linked to these attacks, and part of the Bergheim power plant west of Cologne was knocked out “for several days” after another high voltage shorting attack with rockets.

The manhunt for Daniel V commenced last week amid the spate of attacks after several German newspapers received handwritten letters of confession containing a political manifesto, stating the sabotage was being launched because “generating electricity from fossil fuels is a crime” and because of alleged German complicity in “the genocide in Palestine”. The letters are reported to have not disguised the identity of the author, contained details of the attacks that were not yet in the public domain, and a raid on the author’s home last week in the course of the hunt also discovered home-made explosives.

In what is a comparatively rare admission of the existence of left-wing terrorism — with European political and security figures generally more publicly preoccupied with Islamist and right-wing terrorism — German Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated the attacks were clearly a case of “climate terrorism”. He gave left-wing radicals the benefit of the doubt, however, adding that it could simply be a false-flag by Russia to sow discord.

The substation attacks of the past week follow years of an increasingly intense campaign of infrastructure sabotage by the hard left in Europe. Previous attacks have shown a relative sophistication in understanding of where to strike to cause maximum disruption, leading to speculation in the past that those involved may be former employees of power or railway companies. Yet this sophisticated planning has not until now been matched by any level of technical complexity, with simple arson or cable-cutting serving the saboteurs well.

Previous attacks include massive power outages that saw Berlin plunged into darkness for days at a time on two occasions. Hard left climate extremists claimed the sabotage, which saw high voltage power lines set on fire, causing the largest power outage in the cite since the Second World War. Summarising this history and paraphrasing previous reports: