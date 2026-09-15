New York Democrat Blake Gendebien has repeatedly criticized federal immigration enforcement, including saying in a 2013 interview that Border Patrol agents profile people based on skin color and recounting how he paid $10,000 to bail out a detained farm worker.

Gendebien, the Democrat running in New York’s 21st Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), said in 2013, “Border Patrol will profile by skin color crossing the road, and they’ll stop, and then they will interrogate and scream at the person.”

Gendebien then recounted one of his workers being taken away by Border Patrol after an encounter near his parents’ driveway. He said he contacted a longtime Border Patrol agent who told him younger agents coming from Arizona were “gung ho” and “all they want to do is pick people up.” Gendebien said the detention occurred shortly before Christmas when he needed help on the farm while his wife traveled to New York City, adding, “So I bailed Carlos out for $10,000 to get some help over the weekend.”

Gendebien said earlier this month, “The Trump administration is out of line. Our immigration enforcement is being misused as a personal paramilitary force. That is not acceptable, and I am going to fight against that.”

Gendebien was also asked recently whether he would stand with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to ensure illegal aliens have access to government healthcare programs.

“With regards to healthcare for our immigrant community, I do not know enough about it,” Gendebien said.

In February 2025, Breitbart News wrote about Gendebien’s past comments, including calling the local workforce “awful,” saying “it’s hard to find one local person that doesn’t have domestic abuse problems, alcohol problems, wage garnishments,” and complaining that local workers “show up late” and “drank too much.” He also said local children “don’t have a practical independence and ability to think” like his Hispanic workers and said corrections officers “don’t have much self worth.”

In July 2025, Gendebien faced criticism over an AI-generated campaign ad mocking Elise Stefanik. The Office of House Republican Leadership called it a “blatantly sexist, deep fake attack ad” and said the imagery was “offensive, belittling, and confusing to voters especially seniors.” Stefanik’s campaign also took aim at Gendebien after his consultant interrupted a television interview as he was questioned about his past comments on local workers.