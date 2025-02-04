Radical Left Democrat Blake Gendebien is trying to flip U.N. ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik’s New York House seat.

House Democrats are desperately trying to retake the House to prevent President Donald Trump from enacting his agenda in the last two years of his term.

Gendebien, a north country farmer selected by the Democrat party bosses, appears to masquerade as a moderate Democrat, but his record caught on audio shows he advocated for far-left policies.

Those include:

Said his Hispanic employees work “about 12 hours a day, six and a half days a week” and complained that the local workforce is “awful” Said it would take six local workers to replace three Hispanic workers Said “it’s hard to find one local person that doesn’t have domestic abuse problems, alcohol problems, wage garnishments Complained local workers have “custody battles and child support battles,” “they show up late, they drank too much” Claimed “there is just not a labor force out there” Said his workers are legal “as far as I know,” but he is “not obligated to check” and “not obligated to E-Verify” Whined how one of his workers was “taken away” by Border Patrol, andGendebien bailed him out for $10,000 because he needed help on the farm Said Hispanic workers are better than local kids because local kids “don’t have a practical independence and an ability to think and the knowledge like these guys do” Noted that “all of the money” his immigrant workers make goes back to their home countries Said he hires a corrections officer for construction work because “they don’t have much self worth”



New York GOP Chair Ed Cox slammed Gendebien for his radical positions in a statement obtained by Breitbart News:

Republicans are thrilled by the selection of Democrats of radical Far Left Blake Gendebien, who not only supported Joe Biden’s open border policies, but also bailed out illegals from ICE. Gendebien viciously claimed that local correctional officers ‘don’t have much self-worth’ and disparaged local North Country children as not having ‘practical independence and an ability to think.’ Far Left Democrat Blake Gendebien even castigated hardworking North Country workers as ‘awful‘ people who ‘drank too much.’ This radical Far Left Democrat is a longtime major donor and groupie of leftist, gun-grabbing, Taxin’ Tedra Cobb, a supporter of Kathy Hochul, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and a public supporter of Biden’s inflation policies, which devastated NY21 families.

The House district does not yet have an official Republican candidate to replace Stefanik.

Stefanik will vacate her seat, NY-21, after the Senate likely confirms her as U.N. ambassador.

