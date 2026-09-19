Exclusive — U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz: Trump to Focus on ‘Sovereignty’ and ‘Peace Deals’ at General Assembly

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz gave Breitbart News an exclusive sneak-peak at what President Donald Trump will say during his address to the U.N.’s General Assembly this week, revealing that he will highlight “sovereignty” and “peace deals.”

Trump is expected to deliver remarks in New York City on Tuesday before holding meetings with key leaders from around the world, Scripps News reported. While Waltz offered a small preview of the president’s goals for the U.N. visit to that outlet, he painted a much clearer picture on the Breitbart News Saturday radio show with host Matthew Boyle.

“I’ll just state from the get-go. I know a lot of your listeners are saying, ‘Why do we even bother with this crazy place?'” the ambassador mused about the U.N. “Believe me, I get it. But it’s one of those things — if we didn’t invent it, somebody else would without us. And I don’t want to see 192 countries out there trying to make the rules of the world without the United States of America, without President Trump’s leadership.”

Highlighting the upcoming meetings that will take place from September 22-28, Waltz explained that “this is the one place in the world once a year where you get over 150 prime ministers, presidents, foreign ministers, finance ministers, CEOs, all to come and convene, and I do think you need one place in the world where everyone can come and talk.”

When Boyle, Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief, asked what the world can expect to hear from Trump, Waltz said, “From the president’s perspective, you’re going to hear a lot of what you heard for his entire time in office; about sovereignty, about pushing back on a globalist agenda, about the peace deals that he has helped craft over the last year — eight and counting — and some that we still have in the works.”

“You’re going to hear where he’s been very clear that the Iranian regime can never have a nuclear weapon,” the ambassador continued.

Last month, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker stated that the “number one goal” in Iran is “getting a deal done that guarantees, forever, that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons.” In early September, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin argued that the Iran war was needed because the regime was “within weeks” of a nuclear weapon “because of the disastrous policies of the Biden administration.”

Waltz continued on to say that Trump is “very focused” on keeping nukes out of the hands of the Iranians, “and this will be a moment to continue that diplomacy.”

Trump is also “trying to end the largest land war in Europe that never should have happened, that started under Joe Biden,” Waltz noted, referring to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Waltz added that listeners to Trump’s address can expect to hear some “broader cross-cutting issues” like artificial intelligence (AI) and what the role of government is in regards to it.

“I think finally you’re going to see all of these other issues that may not be [in] the headlines, but are incredibly important, like undersea cables that move in international waterways on seabed floors that move 90 percent of global data,” the ambassador continued.

With issues that extend beyond U.S. borders, he argued that “we need to be able to be in there and leading and fighting and winning for American industry, and for our values, and for the American people.”

“For too long — administration after administration, frankly, on both sides of the aisles — we have just been absent at the table,” Waltz added. “And I can tell you, I’m in there. We’re fighting and winning, and the president’s got a great team around.”

Waltz also briefly touched on what Secretary of State Marco Rubio will “engage on” at the U.N., namely the shifting of international trade routes due to shrinking Arctic Sea ice — which “would allow shipping to bypass global choke points like the Panama Canal, Suez Canal, Strait of Hormuz, [and the] Strait of Malacca,” with the ambassador noting that “there is a lot of change afoot.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.