Mullin: Needed War Because Iran Was ‘Within Weeks’ of Nuke Due to Biden Policies

During an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin argued that the Iran war was needed because the Iranians “were within weeks” of a nuclear weapon “because of the disastrous policies of the Biden administration to be able to do that.”

Mullin said, “I think the president addressed the conflict in Iran head-on, he said it, okay, yes, we have higher gas prices right now, but do you think Iran should have a nuclear weapon? Because [those were] the choices we’re facing. Because we’re going to face that demon…at some point. Because they were trying to get a nuclear weapon. They had made it very clear for 49 years. They were within weeks because of the disastrous policies of the Biden administration to be able to do that.”

He continued, “Trump had to make a very tough decision. It wasn’t a light decision. Those conversations happened with all of us in the White House, should he move forward with this and the president, the commander-in-chief, said, the right thing — not the politically right thing — the right thing for the future of our country, not today’s future, but ten years from now, the right thing is to make sure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. He made that decision and he addressed it tonight.”

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