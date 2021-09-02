CDC: Unvaccinated Should Not Travel Over Labor Day Weekend

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended against unvaccinated Americans traveling this Labor Day Weekend.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky advocated against unvaccinated individuals traveling over Labor Day Weekend during a White House Briefing. “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”

To those who have not been fully vaccinated and still seek to enjoy the long weekend regardless of CDC recommendations, Walensky has suggested a number of precautions. For one, would-be travelers are encouraged to undergo a coronavirus test 1 to 3 days prior to any excursions. For those traveling, masks are highly recommended, along with self-monitoring and other measures such as social distancing.

Upon returning from any Labor Day getaways, unvaccinated Americans have been recommended to self-isolate for 3 to 5 days if they are undergoing testing. Those who do not get tested upon their return home are advised to self-isolate for an entire week before interacting with the public again.

While Walensky aimed to discourage the freedoms of unvaccinated Americans in favor of community health during her briefing, she also made recommendations for the vaccinated crowd. The CDC Director granted permission to those who received the jab to travel, so long as they wear masks and take appropriate precautions:

People who are fully vaccinated, and who are wearing masks, can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about travelling.

In addition to mask-wearing, Walensky also outlined guidelines for vaccinated individuals who may attend upcoming gatherings. When gathering indoors in a public forum, both vaccinated and unvaccinated are advised to wear a mask, and, “if gathering with family or friends, spending time outside with others who are vaccinated will help to prevent transmission.”

The CDC Director would go on to encourage vaccinated Americans to persuade any unvaccinated family and friends to get one of the shots over the three-day weekend. “Talk with family and friends about the benefits of the vaccine, and consider taking them to get vaccinated over the long holiday weekend,” Walensky said.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients also spoke during the briefing and cited the importance of being vaccinated in order to partake in any labor day activities. “As people across the country prepare for Labor Day Weekend, it’s critical that being vaccinated is part of their pre-holiday checklist.”

According to statistics gathered by the Center for Disease Control, 52.7% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while 38% of Americans have elected to not receive a single dose. The restrictions advised for this Labor Day Weekend may be a harbinger of restrictions and mandates to come, while worrying mounts in the wake of the Delta variant.

The Briefing can be watched in its entirety below.