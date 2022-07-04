A man in Chile has not been heard from or found after his employer mistakenly paid about 330 times his salary due to a payroll error.

The worker was paid over 165,398,851 Chilean Pesos, or roughly $180,000, for the month of May while he was only owed 500,000 Chilean Pesos, or approximately $545, a Chilean news channel reported. The man was a dispatch assistant at Consrico Industrial de Alimentos, a cold meats company.

The employee initially brought the payroll error to the attention of the company on May 30, after which they asked him to go to the bank and return the money, and the worker agreed to do so.

The company tried calling and messaging him through WhatsApp the next day, but the employee did not respond until 11:00 a.m., at which time he assured the company that he would go to the bank to get the money.

That was the last direct contact the company had with the worker. However, the employee did send a resignation letter – via his lawyer – to the company on June 2, according to the outlet.

The company has now filed a complaint against its former employee to authorities. No arrests have been made yet, and the man has not been heard from or located since.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.