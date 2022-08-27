A generous anonymous donor has given a Jessamine County, Kentucky, K-9 officer named Macho Man a potentially life-saving gift.

Earlier this summer, the community of Floyd County, Kentucky, tragically lost three law enforcement officers and a K-9 in a shooting while serving a domestic violence order, Breitbart News reported.

Devastated by the events of the shooting, a Jessamine County resident felt compelled to help in whatever way she could to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in her county.

The anonymous individual, who is apparently an animal lover, approached the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office earlier in August and offered to donate a bulletproof vest for Macho Man, the county’s only K-9 officer.

“The donor said don’t worry about it, and pick out which you need for the K-9 unit, and they would take care of it,” JCSO Sheriff Anthony Purcell told WKYT.

In a Facebook post, the JCSO noted that bulletproof vests cost approximately $800 or more. The individual’s donation will allow for the sheriff’s department to purchase other necessary equipment that it might not have considered before, Purcell noted.

“We don’t always have the budget for everything we need,” he added. “We have to pick and choose sometimes, so it was a great help to us.”

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were thankful for the anonymous donor’s generous gift, knowing their beloved Macho Man now has an extra layer of protection while on duty.

“Although she wanted to remain anonymous, she knows who she is and we thank her for her kindness and generosity!” the sheriff’s office wrote.

This is not the first time an anonymous individual has made a similar donation. In September 2019, Breitbart News highlighted eight K-9 officers in Asheville, North Carolina, who received ballistic vests after an individual gifted the city’s police department $4,000.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.