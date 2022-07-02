Three Officers, One K9 Dead After Kentucky Man Opens Fire

Three officers and a police K9 are dead after a man identified as Lance Storz allegedly opened fire on them Thursday night in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Breitbart News reported that two Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Storz’s home Thursday night and was about to serve a domestic violence order when the man allegedly opened fire on deputies.

Backup arrived, including Kentucky State Troopers, and Storz continued shooting. By the time he was taken into custody hours later, the suspect had shot seven law enforcement personnel, three of whom died. A police K9 was also shot to death.

FOX News reported that “Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry” were killed, as were Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins and his K9 Drago.

Initial reports were that Storz had allegedly killed two police officers, but Chaffins succumbed to his wounds Friday night, bringing the total number of officer deaths to three.

WKYT quoted Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt saying officers “encountered pure hell when they arrived, they had no chance.”

Hunt added, “This guy had a plan, and he pretty much executed that plan almost to precision.”

Storz appeared in front of a judge Friday morning “via video,” and his bond was set at $10 million.

