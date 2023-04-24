Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter Released from Prison

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted in the killing of Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison on Monday morning.

The Department of Corrections said Potter was released from their facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, at approximately 4:00 a.m., according to a report by Fox9.

“Based on the intelligence we gathered, we released Ms. Potter at a time we felt was safest for her and for everyone at the correctional facility,” DOC spokesperson Andy Skoogman said.

Potter, who served 16 months, is reportedly headed to Wisconsin, where she will serve the rest of her sentence under supervised release.

Minnesota law requires that prisoners spend two-thirds of their sentence behind bars and the remaining time on supervised release, Skoogman noted.

“The term of imprisonment is set by law; there is no parole board and no time off for good behavior,” Skoogman clarified.

The conditions of the former officer’s release include keeping in contact with the agent assigned to her, complying with all agent directives and instructions, and keeping the agent informed of her residence and activities.

Potter must also refrain from purchasing, possessing, accessing, or controlling any type of firearm, ammunition, or dangerous weapon, including replica weapons. She is also prohibited from being in the presence of a firearm.

Moreover, Potter must remain law abiding, and refrain from direct or indirect contact with any person deemed to be a victim by the Department of Corrections, among other things.

In 2021, Potter was found guilty of killing Daunte Wright and convicted of manslaughter after she mistook her handgun for a taser and fatally shot the man during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.