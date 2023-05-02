An assistant principal at Westfield High School in Houston, Texas, was sent to the hospital last Thursday after being beaten by a mob of students.

Video footage shows the unidentified woman, dressed in a pink blazer, running down the hallway to break up an altercation, which KTRK reported was between two ninth graders. The vice principal then became the target, shielding herself from blows inflicted by a group of students, according to video of the incident obtained by the New York Post.

📼VIDEO: 4/27 A mob of ninth-grade students beats up assistant principal at Westfield High School, N.Houston, Texas. She was hospitalized with serious injuries – Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/576Tb13aVx — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) May 2, 2023

Audio from the video reveals a student screaming, “Bitch,” and, “Everybody kick that ho!”

A teacher, who requested to remain anonymous, told KPRC 2 that the scene “broke [her] heart.”

“Three or four other kids jumped in on her,” the teacher said. “Just pummeled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair,” she said. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School.”

The assistant principal’s family told KPRC 2 that after the attack, the victim was left unable to speak. She suffered excruciating headaches and required a CT scan.

The Spring ISD released a statement the morning of the fighting which stated that school administrators and police officers were able to stop the fight “quickly,” as KTRK noted.

“All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning,” the letter read.

However, the educator, who spoke with KPRC 2 on the condition of anonymity, suggested the school’s administration fails to support teachers when they request it.

“When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” she said, adding that the entire campus only has two officers.

The school district is conducting an investigation and has already identified several students for disciplinary action.

The vice principal’s attack comes just weeks after another Houston area high school teacher — Steve Carpentier — was punched in the head by a student over a cell phone dispute, as reported by KHOU 11.

