Employees at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Louisiana discovered a horrifying surprise in the freezer Thursday evening — the body of a female colleague.

The corpse was discovered during regular business hours at the Arby’s in the Lagniappe Village shopping center in New Iberia, according to a report from local station KADN. Authorities investigating the death described it as “suspicious,” though they added it may have been an accident.

“So it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN.

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a "suspicious death" after a body was found in a walk-in freezer at an Arby's restaurant in New Iberia, police said. The New Iberia Police Department said the female victim was an employee at the restaurant on E. Admiral Doyle Drive

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” said Laseter, who leads the Criminal Investigations Division of the police department. “(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene… this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

He told the station multiple employees of the Arby’s outlet were interviewed as part of the initial probe, and some may be interviewed again.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. But a report from local station KLFY asserted the individual was manager at the establishment.

