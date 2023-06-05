Time Capsule from 118 Years Ago Found by Ohio Firefighters

Ohio firefighters reportedly discovered a time capsule from 1905.

The Marion City Fire Department removed a small box inside the station’s cornerstone ahead of the building’s demolition, WHIO TV 7 reported. The city is located 50 miles north of Columbus.

Inside the capsule, they found clippings from newspapers, badges, written letters, a roster of city officials, and an invitation to a tournament.

The box is open! Thank you to everyone that stopped downtown today to check out our station and the time capsule… Posted by City of Marion Ohio Fire Department on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The time capsule also included a picture of five firefighters standing next to a horse carriage with one man sitting on the carriage, holding the reins.

The men in the photograph are T.J. McFarland, G.N. Thurston, J.A. Butler, G.A. Kelly, E.H. Fetter, and H.D. Uline.

What’s in the box?! Recently we received word that the old MFD Station #2 at W Center and Davids was to be demolished…. Posted by City of Marion Ohio Fire Department on Thursday, May 25, 2023

The town celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2020. It is “rich in heritage and history” as it was the home of the 29th U.S. President Warren G. Harding. President Harding and his wife Florence have their Memorial Tomb located in the city.

The items found in the time capsule are being kept at the Marion County Historical Society.