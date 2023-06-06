Survey: Donald Trump Up 20 Points in Virginia

Former President Donald Trump is up 20 points in the Republican primary race, recent data from Roanoke College revealed.

The survey found 48 percent indicating that they “most prefer” Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in 20 points behind, with 28 percent indicating their wish for him to be the GOP nominee.

No other individual came remotely close, as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence tied for third place with seven percent support each.

The remaining individuals listed, which included Sen. Tim Scott, Larry Elder, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, saw one percent support.

Another four percent said they are “unsure,” and two percent said “someone else.”

The survey was taken May 14-23, 2023 and has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error.

🚨 VIRGINIA POLL: Roanoke College PRES:

(D) Biden: 54% (+16)

(R) Trump: 38% Net 14-point shift towards Biden from February (Feb sample: D+5, May sample: D+13)

– –

GOP PRES:

Trump — 48% (+20)

DeSantis — 28%

Haley — 7%

Pence — 7%

– –

FAVS:

Trump: 31/63 (net -32, lowest ever)… pic.twitter.com/Gx8GxVnFtf — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 6, 2023

Several other state-level surveys have shown Trump with a dominant position in the growing GOP primary field.

The latest Emerson College Polling data released last month, for example, found Trump up 42 points against his closest challenger in the Iowa Republican caucus, as other presidential hopefuls continue to blitz the state.

RELATED: Mike Pence Teases 2024 Run: “Come This Wednesday, I’m Announcing in Iowa”

C-SPAN

Meanwhile, a recent Vote TXT survey found Trump leading in Nevada with a 30-point lead, and the former president also trumps in the neighboring Golden State, leading in California by 29 points, per a recent PPIC survey.

CALIFORNIA 2024: Trump holds 29-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 50% (+29)

DeSantis — 21%

Pence — 10%

Cheney — 7%

Haley — 3%

Noem — 2%

T. Scott — 2%

Christie — 1%

Ramaswamy — 1% PPIC (A/B) | LVs | May 17-24 https://t.co/QcnoAPJVHS pic.twitter.com/GsOOdxFsXw — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 6, 2023

The surveys come as more presidential hopefuls look to jump into the race. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to do so this week, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to formally announce his bid Tuesday.

RELATED– Chris Christie on Trump: ‘His Grip on the Party Is Diminishing’

A recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll found Trump with 71 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners in New Jersey, indicating it is at least “likely” they will support Trump in the primary. Meanwhile, 69 percent said they would not consider supporting Christie.