Mississippi Mom Adopting Five Brothers and a Sister

An empty nester in Mississippi welcomed half a dozen children into her home after receiving a call from Child Protective Services three years ago that her nieces and nephews were were no longer able to stay with their parents.

Had Amanda Perry not stepped in, the six children would have been split up between four foster care homes, WLOX reported.

”It makes me tear up… if I have to think about them being separated,” said Perry.

With her son moved out and her daughter away at Alcorn State, Perry opened up her Desoto county home to the children, creating so many memories.

Now three years later, Perry is in the process of adopting the six children, all with names starting with a T: 12-year-old Travis, 11-year-old Travon, 10-year-old Travell, nine-year-old Tremaine, seven-year-old Terrell, and the only girl, four-year-old Tia.

Perry said the community has helped her keep her house stocked and the childrens’ bellies full.

Her family has earned the nickname the “Hernando six-pack!”

Perry created a GoFundMe account to cover the legal and adoption fees, and donors have contributed over $21,000, far exceeding her goal of $15,000.

“I provide the love, care and a safe haven for these babies and that’s way more than money could ever buy,” Perry wrote. “These children are loved beyond belief, they have a village behind them, they are in a safe environment and will never have to worry about being neglected, homeless, abused or hungry again if I have anything to do with it”