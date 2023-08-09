‘Intentional Act’: Driver Crashes Car into Second Story of Home

A driver crashed a vehicle into the second story of a Pennsylvania home in what authorities have determined to be an “intentional act.”

The crash occurred in Decatur Township in Mifflin County Sunday afternoon. According to Junction Fire Company, rescuers stabilized the home and placed a tarp over the gaping hole in the structure. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, and the homeowners were examined but did not go to the hospital.

“Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on scene within minutes to find one vehicle into the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle,” Junction Fire Company posted on social media, sharing shocking images of the incident as the vehicle hovered above the homeowner’s lawn.

“The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms.squad 5, Truck one, engine 2 squad 2 ,fame ems, police and parsons towing all worked together,” it added.

It reportedly took officials three hours to remove the vehicle from the second story of the home.

A fire company spokesperson said the driver “struck” a culvert near the house’s driveway, causing the car to go airborne and crash into the second story of the home.

Pennsylvania State Police “determined through an investigation that the crash was an intentional act and charges are pending at this time,” according to reports. Fox 43, also citing a spokesperson from the State Police in Lewistown, said the crash was a result “of the driver attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode.”