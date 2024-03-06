Lawsuit: Man Wakes Up to Scorpion Stinging Him in Groin at Las Vegas Resort

A California man is suing a Las Vegas resort after he said a scorpion stung him in a very sensitive area while he was sleeping.

Michael Farchi told KABC that he is still suffering from health issues months after that fateful morning, December 26, at the Venetian Resort, located on the Vegas strip.

“I woke up with sharp pain in my private area,” he recounted. “Didn’t know what it was. I reached my hand to see what was happening under the covers and got another sharp pain.”

Farchi was on vacation with his family when he says he discovered a scorpion on his boxers after feeling three or four stings.

“I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area,” he told KLAS. “It felt like a sharp glass or a knife.”

Photos provided by Farchi and his attorney show the small orange creature, though the exact species was not named.

“I didn’t even ask how it got in the room,” the victim said. “It was just under my cover.”

He reported the incident to Venetian staff, saying he had been “bitten by a scorpion on my groin/testicles” around 8:00 a.m., and that doctors at a local hospital had determined that he had in fact suffered from a scorpion sting.

Farchi’s family cut their stay at the hotel short and checked out the next day.

While KLAS reported that the hotel comped the room, Farchi told KABC that he still had to pay for it.

Now he’s suing the Venetian for an unspecified amount.

“Nobody staying in Vegas needs to [be] exposed to deadly scorpions while they’re sleeping, let alone on their private parts, their testicles,” said his attorney, Brian Virag.

Venetian officials said in a statement to KLAS, “The resort has protocols for all incidents and we can confirm they were followed in this incident.”