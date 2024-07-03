Rhode Island: Man Dies After Firework Set Off on His Head

A man in Rhode Island died earlier this year after reportedly setting a firework off on his head, which police are now investigating.

The death of David Ziegenfuss, 39, occurred on May 12 this year and police later determined the cause to be a “blast injury” to his head, according to Chief Gingerella. Per WFLA:

Gingerella said it appeared that Ziegenfuss and others were messing around with fireworks at a home on Pound Road when a mortar-style firework was put on his head and set off. That type of firework is illegal in Rhode Island, the chief noted. However, Gingerella said the manner of his death has been deemed accidental. The incident remains under investigation.

A new report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) last year showed that there has been an upward trend in deaths related to fireworks in the past 15 years. In 2022, “at least 11 people died and an estimated 10,200 were injured in incidents involving fireworks,” per KOKH.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

“CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks,” he added.

