Nolte: Entitled Kamala Blew Off Supporters on Election Night

As of this writing, although the race was over some 12 hours ago, Kamala Harris continues to threaten democracy. She has not yet conceded to President-elect Donald Trump, nor has she given a concession speech. Worse still is her indefensible disregard for the thousands of supporters who attended her Election Eve watch party at Howard University in Washington, DC.

As the night wore on and the euphoria went out of the room as states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania were called for Trump much earlier than anyone expected, rather than show her supporters a little respect and empathy for all the hard work they had done, Kamala sent a man to do her job, and even then, not until almost 1:00 a.m.

At 12:42 a.m., Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond took the stage and told thousands of distressed Kamala supporters that she had snubbed them. She would not be speaking that evening.

“Thank you for believing in the promise of America. We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet,” Richmond said. “We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.”

In other words… Thanks for coming all the way out here and staying into the early morning on a school night, but Kamala is eating an entire birthday cake right now and washing it down with NyQuil, so on your way, slobs. We don’t need you anymore.

What does still counting the votes have to do with being gracious to your most loyal supporters?

At the very least, Kamala could’ve sent her running mate Tim Walz over there to mince around like a dandy in his camo hat. Even John Kerry had the decency to do that in 2004. The situation was very similar 20 years ago. On Election Night, by about midnight, it was obvious Kerry would lose to incumbent Republican President George W. Bush. It had all come down to Ohio and there just were not enough outstanding votes to overcome Bush’s lead. Still, with Florida 2000 still fresh in everyone’s mind, Kerry decided to wait until the next morning before conceding and sent his running mate, then U.S. Sen. John Edwards (D-NC), out to address his supporters.

Word Salad Kammy just sent … some guy.

But this is exactly how entitled, privileged leftists treat “the help.”

