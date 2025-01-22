Refugee Flights Canceled Following President Trump’s Executive Action

Refugee flights have been canceled following President Donald Trump’s executive action, according to a memo.

CNN obtained the State Department memo, alerting resettlement partners that “previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being cancelled, and no new travel bookings will be made.”

“RSCs should not request travel for any additional refugee cases at this time,” the memo continues, adding that “all refugee case processing and pre-departure activities are also suspended.”

“RSCs and IOM should not move refugees to transit centers in anticipation of travel and should halt all pre-departure activities for refugee cases,” the memo continues, emphasizing that “no new referrals should be made into the USRAP.”

It follows Trump’s barrage of executive actions on day one, one of which was titled, “Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program.”

WATCH — President Trump Signs Multiple Executive Orders in Front of Cheering Crowd:

“Over the last 4 years, the United States has been inundated with record levels of migration, including through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP),” the executive order (EO) states in part, explaining that several cities across the country have experienced what it described as a “significant influxes of migrants.” It lists a handful of cities, including Springfield, Ohio, which came into the news over the influx of Haitian migrants. Further, the EO notes that some places have even “declared states of emergency because of increased migration.”

Ultimately, Trump’s executive order concludes that the U.S. “lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees.”

As a result, the order suspends USRAP “until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States.” Such interests include admitting refugees who can fully assimilate in proper manner.

The suspension fully goes into effect on Monday, January 27, 2025.

WATCH — “America Is BACK” Trump White House Posts Epic Video on The Donald’s Return:

As Breitbart News reported, Trump reduced the refugee program to roughly 12,000 people in 2020, but former President Biden expanded it drastically throughout his term:

Biden expanded the program in 2021, and in 2024, he announced he would import 125,000 picked refugees from countries around the world in 2025. The inflow was expected to include many wives and children of illegal migrants from South America who are now living in the United States.

The full executive order can be found here.