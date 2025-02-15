Threat Levels for Three U.S. Volcanoes Rise, Two on Eruption Watch

The threat levels for three U.S. volcanoes elevated on Friday, with two being placed on Code Orange, meaning the volcanoes are on “watch” for possible eruptions.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed the Great Sitkin Volcano in Alaska on “watch,” noting that recent satellite radar data has shown “continued slow growth of lava.”

“Activity at Great Sitkin Volcano has remained unchanged over the past week, with lava continuing to erupt slowly in the summit crater,” the USGS said in a Friday notice. “Satellite radar data from February 10 shows continued slow growth of lava toward the north-northeast.”

“Intermittent, small volcanic earthquakes persist,” the agency added. “A few clear views of the volcano in satellite and webcam images showed no unusual activity.”

While the Great Sitkin exploded in May 2021, and erupted in July that same year, the USGS said there have been no other explosions at the volcano since, and noted that “the lava eruption that began in July 2021 is ongoing.”

“It has filled most of the summit crater and advanced into valleys below,” the agency said. “The volcano is monitored using local seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data and web cameras, and regional infrasound and lightning networks.”

Meanwhile, the USGS has also placed Alaska’s Mount Spur on Code Yellow, which lists the volcano at the alert level of “advisory.”

“Volcanic unrest continues at Mount Spurr,” the agency said. “More than 80 earthquakes were located under Mount Spurr during the past week which is a decrease from the previous week when over 200 earthquakes were located.”

The USGS added that while these earthquakes have been small — mostly less than magnitude 1 — they took place under the north side of the Spurr Summit and at the southern end known as Crater Peak — “the site of the 1953 and 1992 eruptions.”

The agency added that data from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) “show that outward inflation continues at about the same rate as has been occurring since spring of 2024.”

“An AVO field crew did an overflight of the volcano on February 7. Thus far we see no obvious changes at the Crater Peak vent,” the USGS said.

Also on Friday, the USGS placed Kilauea in Hawaii on Code Orange, which lists the volcano at the alert level of “watch.” This comes after the volcano erupted nine times since December.

Though the “ongoing eruption” reportedly “paused” on Wednesday morning — after emitting lava fountains for more than 22 hours — “another episode is likely within the next two to five days,” the agency said on Friday.

The USGS — which uses Code Green for “normal,” Code Yellow for “advisory,” Code Orange for “watch,” and Code Red for “warning” — monitors every volcano in the United States, which is home to a total of 169 active volcanoes.

