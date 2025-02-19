One lucky teacher might have received the best gift of all for Valentine’s Day: a carton of eggs, while the country experiences a shortage.

“I got eggs as a Valentine’s present from a student,” one teacher shared on Reddit.

The egg supply has been historically limited while the country grapples with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as the bird flu. This has led to higher egg prices at grocery stores and restaurants.

Redditors were thrilled by the teacher’s post.

“With these prices, I’d actually be thrilled,” one user wrote.

“I just saw large egg prices starting at $14 the other day. Not even fancy ones like those seem to be. Lucky you, I’m jealous,” another remarked.

“Our grocery stores have been sold out of eggs for a couple weeks now. Our friends really appreciate the eggs we’ve been able to spare. I’d say this was an amazing gift. Your student must think very highly of you,” a third commentator said.

The teacher wrote, “Yes, I told her it’s my favorite gift ever and I meant it. It’s so thoughtful!”

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that the Trump administration is laser focused on reducing the price of eggs.

“But it is the last four years that have absolutely spiked egg prices, and it’s not surprising because we know the Biden approach of more regulation and higher taxes spiked costs for everyone,” Rollins told Breitbart News.

She continued, “I don’t yet want to cast blame or point fingers, but we knew this avian flu was a problem over the last several years, and why more wasn’t done to address it three years ago, two years ago, one year ago? I’m still trying to figure out. But we’re on it. We’re on it. And we’re going to do everything we can to address it.”

Newly-minted Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Andrew Ferguson took Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya to task over claiming that he has done nothing to combat the egg crisis.

“Since you were on the Commission for much of the Biden-Harris Administration, I assumed you knew that eggs and poultry are traditionally within DOJ’s enforcement domain, not the FTC’s. I also assumed that’s why, for years, you did absolutely nothing about rising egg prices. The price of eggs surged under Biden,” Ferguson wrote. “The whole country suffered. But you launched no investigations. No lawsuits. No studies. Nothing about eggs. Now, we get posts.”

Ferguson continued:

Since you spend a lot of time on social media, I’ll lay out some basic facts here: The Biden-Harris Administration killed more than 100 million chickens. When you kill a lot of chickens, you get fewer eggs. President Trump’s Administration opposes Biden’s mass killing of chickens for this reason and has proposed alternative safety measures. That’s a good start. But farmers can’t just snap their fingers and “rebuild” their flocks. It takes the better part of a year to repopulate a flock, and that’s how long it takes when our farmers aren’t dealing with Biden killing their birds.

And what did you do about this Biden-Harris egg crisis? Absolutely nothing. And here’s the kicker. The Senate asked you two years ago to investigate rising egg prices. Check out this letter from Sen. Reed. So did the same group whose work you quoted and screenshotted. Check out their letter.

Ferguson added, “Instead, you used precious taxpayer dollars to bring a lawsuit claiming grocery prices were TOO LOW. That’s right, you filed a lawsuit three days before Biden left office trying to raise grocery prices. Where was your concern about egg prices then?”

“Americans suffered for four years under Biden-Harris inflation. You did nothing to help them. Your screed one month after President Trump took office is just performative politics. That’s why the American people tossed your party out of power,” Ferguson concluded. “Americans don’t want public officials whining like children on social media after years of doing nothing. They want adults who will try to fix their problems. The adults are getting back to work. I suggest you do the same.”