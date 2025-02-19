Two People Dead After Small Planes Collide Midair in Arizona

Two small planes collided midair near the Marana Regional Airport in Arizona on Wednesday, leaving two people dead.

The crash occurred between a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II near the airport just northwest of Tuscon, per the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The fixed-wing single-engine planes ‘collided while upwind of runway 12,’ one of two runways at the airport. The Cessna landed ‘uneventfully’ and the Lancair impacted terrain near the other runway and ‘a post-impact fire ensured,’ the NTSB said as reported by CNN.

“The Federal Aviation Administration called the airport an ‘uncontrolled field,’ which does not have an operating air traffic control tower,” added CNN. “Pilots often will use a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency to announce their position to other pilots who are in the airport vicinity.”

The two people piloting each plane were later confirmed dead by the Marana Police Department, and the airport will be closed during the investigation.

Marana Regional Airport Superintendent Galen Beem called the crash an “unprecedented event.”

“On behalf of the Town of Marana and the Marana Regional Airport, our hearts go out to all the individuals and families impacted by this event,” Beem said. “This is an unprecedented event, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District.”

The crash comes just two days after a Delta airliner crashed in Toronto after it flipped upside down, which left several passengers injured while miraculously causing no fatalities.

It also comes several weeks after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, which killed seven people.

“Six passengers of a medical jet and one person on the ground were killed after the plane crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood,” CBS News reported at the time.

“Hospitals in the city report at least 20 victims have been treated for injuries from the crash, which caused an explosion and set several homes ablaze near the Roosevelt Mall in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue,” it added.

