‘Very Good Boy’ Hurricane, America’s Most Decorated Dog, Dies at 16

A genuine four-legged American hero, always applauded as “a very good boy,” is no longer with us. Hurricane, a jet-black Belgian Malinois that excelled as a Special Operations Canine with the U.S. Secret Service, has died. He was 16.

Known for his bravery, he became the most decorated dog in U.S. history for taking down a White House intruder in 2014 when President Barack Obama and his family were inside, PHL17 reports.

The intruder, Dominic Adesanya, of Bel Air, Md., later pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge.

Hurricane was left with swollen legs and damaged hips as he discharged his duties and took down the trespasser.

“He beat Hurricane really bad,” said longtime handler Marshall Mirarchi, who served in the Secret Service’s Special Operations Division from 2006 to 2017.

“But Hurricane did not give up.”

He was retired soon after due to the injuries he sustained but was always applauded thereafter as a “very good boy. The PHL17 report notes:

In recognition of his valor, Hurricane received numerous honors, including the USSS Award for Merit, the DHS Award for Valor, the PDSA Order of Merit, and AMC Top Dog. He also made history as the first dog to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal, which earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Hurricane and his handler, Marshall Mirarchi, were also awarded the Secretary’s Award for Valor by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson for their efforts in protecting the Obama family.

The brave pooch’s name and legacy will live on through the foundation “Hurricane’s Heroes,” established in his name to help cover medical expenses for retired working dogs.

Since 2020, Hurricane’s Heroes has cared for over 150 retired military and government working dogs.

On the day he died, Hurricane took one final trip to the White House and took a photograph with his old Secret Service teammates. Then the group went back to Hurricane’s home in the Washington suburbs.