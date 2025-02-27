A bill soon to be introduced by a Republican state representative in Pennsylvania could make it a felony offense to take children to drag shows in the Keystone State.

Republican state Rep. Robert Leadbeter said in a February 24 a memo to his colleagues that he intends to introduce a measure “to provide that an individual commits a felony of the third degree if the individual allows a minor to attend a drag show.”

“Under current law, it is an offense for an individual to commit any act that tends to corrupt the morals of a minor,” he continued, focusing on the phrase “tends to corrupt” and noting that courts have determined that this means “any act that would offend the common sense of the community and the sense of decency, propriety, and morality which most people entertain.”

“To avoid any ambiguity as to whether taking a minor to a drag show constitutes the offense of corruption of minors, my legislation will explicitly provide that such conduct is proscribed under the laws of this Commonwealth,” he continued, highlighting obvious issues with taking children to drag shows — from the more often than not sexually suggestive themes, outfits, and performances to the explicit language.

Leadbeter made clear that he believes taking children to such events — clearly aimed toward adults — is “exploitative.” Ultimately, he said it leads to the “premature sexualization of children.”

The state lawmaker also pointed to various studies showing the negative impacts these sexually-explicit displays have on children, including but not limited to anxiety and a “permissive attitude towards casual sex.”

“My legislation aligns with existing public decency laws and seeks to uphold traditional family values and parental rights,” he added, asking from support from his colleagues.

Children’s exposure to drag performances became a top issue throughout former President Joe Biden’s time in office, as his administration embraced drag queen story hour and more. In fact, Biden came under fire after inviting drag queen activist Marti Cummings to the White House for the signing of the “Respect for Marriage Act.” This particular drag queen was known for saying, “kids are out to sing and suck D!” once on his X account.

This potential legislation also comes on the heels of the Trump administration overhauling the Kennedy Center and ousting now former president Deborah Rutter, how has defended federally-funded drag queen performances at the institution, including shows geared toward “LGBTQ+ youth under 18.”