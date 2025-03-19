A man residing in Florida has been arrested after allegedly making disturbing threats against President Donald Trump, challenging him to “fight me naked until the death,” according to police.

Authorities — including the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team with help from U.S. Secret Service — arrested Kendal Aaron Todd, 42, in St. Lucie County after he allegedly posted threats to President Donald Trump on social media.

In one of his since-deleted clips, authorities say Todd declared, “Donald Trump is the Antichrist” and “Because of Donald Trump, every single person in the world is cursed.”

“Donald Trump has personally made business decisions which have hurt so many different reincarnated Jesuses,” he reportedly continued in the bizarre clip.

According to reports, his alleged threats — which included one for Trump to “fight me naked to the death” — escalated to the point that U.S. Secret Service became involved.

“He just kept escalating his behavior,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Torro said. “He got the attention obviously of the United States Secret Service — and that got our attention.”

“We worked with them [U.S. Secret Service] to obtain the arrest warrant and the search warrant today,” Del Torro said in a statement. “Got there today again, the SWAT team was there. We were in full force.”

“We’re not messing around, obviously, with threats of suicide by cop and things like that, threats to our president. We weren’t letting any taking any chances, and we’re not going to put our deputies’ lives at risk, so it’s a high-risk situation,” he added.

Neighbors described the suspect as unfriendly and like a “vampire” who only operates at night.

Del Toro added that, politics aside, “violence and political arena is never the right thing.”

“And we’ve had attempts on our president’s life before, and we’re not taking any chances, and so we’re going to investigate those. The full weight of the sheriff’s office was going to investigate that,” he added.

According to WPTV, Todd “faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm” with a bond set to $500,000.

The arrest comes months after the first assassination attempt on Trump, which resulted in Trump with a bloodied ear and one of his supporters killed. Months later, authorities arrested Ryan Wesley Routh, accused of staking out at Trump’s Florida golf course for another assassination attempt.