The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is slashing 10,000 full-time employees as part of its effort to trim fat and reorient the department around Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Health Again” (MAHA) agenda.

“We aren’t just reducing bureaucratic sprawl. We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a press release on Thursday. “This Department will do more — a lot more — at a lower cost to the taxpayer.”

The 10,000 cut jobs are in addition to the 10,000 employees who opted to leave since President Donald Trump began his second term, per the Wall Street Journal.

The ultimate goal of the “overhaul” is to focus HHS on “ending America’s epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins,” the department said.

The restructuring will result in a total department downsizing of 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees, and will “serve multiple goals without impacting critical services,” according to the agency. The department said the effort will save taxpayers $1.8 billion.

Part of the streamlining effort includes reducing the 28 current divisions of the HHS, which contain “many redundant units,” to 15 new divisions, including a new Administration for a Healthy American (AHA). Core functions, such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Procurement, External Affairs, and Policies will be centralized and regional offices will also be reduced from ten to five.

The plan also involves transferring the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), which handles national disasters and public health emergency response, to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Over time, bureaucracies like HHS become wasteful and inefficient even when most of their staff are dedicated and competent civil servants,” Secretary Kennedy said. “This overhaul will be a win-win for taxpayers and for those that HHS serves. That’s the entire American public, because our goal is to Make America Healthy Again.”

HHS is a roughly $2 trillion department which houses the nation’s health agencies and dispenses nearly 25 percent of the federal budget.

