Police shot a meat cleaver-wielding man in New York City after he allegedly stabbed four young girls inside a residence on Sunday morning, Fox News reported.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to a “heartbreaking” 911 call made by an 11-year-old who said that she and her siblings were stabbed by her uncle, NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference. The incident was reported in the Bensonhurt neighborhood in southern Brooklyn at around 10:30 a.m., according to the report.

“The 11-year-old 911 caller, who herself was a victim, hid in a room to call the police and a young, uninjured boy ran in to alert a neighbor,” Tisch said.

Officers heard children screaming inside the residence when they arrived at the scene and “immediately began forcing their way” inside, Tisch said.

“Once they entered, they encountered a man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered in blood, and they could see blood on the floor and the walls of the home,” Tisch detailed.

Officers ordered the suspect, 49-year-old Long Chen, to drop his weapon repeatedly, but he refused and lunged at officers, Tisch alleged. Officers shot Chen, who is now in critical condition according to the report.

Investigators said his exact relationship to the victims is under investigation, although they believe him to be a relative.

Officials said two knives were recovered from the scene, including the “large” cleaver Chen was allegedly holding, and another knife covered in blood found in a different room.

Tisch said officers found four girls, ages 16, 13, 11, and 8, who were inside the apartment during the attack. They all had “serious slash and stab wounds,” according to the report.

“At this time, all four children, thank God, are expected to survive,” Tisch said. “But this could have ended very differently. Officers and EMS arrived at the door within minutes of receiving the 911 call. Their fast, decisive action pinpointing the location and taking down the door absolutely saved the lives of these young girls.”

Investigators said they believe the girls’ mother was not home when the attack occurred. Family members told law enforcement Chen has a history of mental illness. Investigators did not find a prior history of domestic violence at the residence, the report states.

NYPD Chief John Chell said the motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

“We know there were five children, four hurt, and a young man who so bravely went to the neighbors to alert the neighbors to call us, and also that 11-year-old who went to that room and made that call quite, quite heroic on their behalf,” Chell said.