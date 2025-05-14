Pennsylvania Women Sentenced to Three Decades Behind Bars for Sexual Abuse of a Child, Filming Assaults

A 49 year-old woman in Pennsylvania woman will be put behind bars for 35 years after officials said she pled guilty to abusing a child with her boyfriend for more than a year and filming the assaults.

Tina Marie Farley, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Tuesday to spend 35 years in prison and required to pay $3,000 in restitution for facilitating, permitting, and participating the sexual abuse of a minor and manufacturing child pornography.

Officials charged with her with the crimes in December 2023 and she pled guilty this year.

“This defendant badly betrayed a child who trusted her, and now must be held to account for that exploitation,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said in a statement.

“Those who sexually abuse children cause lasting harm, an emotional toll that’s unfathomable. My office and the FBI are working aggressively every day to find and prosecute child predators, to keep them from hurting more innocent victims,” Metcalf continued.

A local NBC affiliate reported:

As detailed in court documents, for about 18 months, beginning in October of 2017, Farley and her boyfriend — who was not identified in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office — repeatedly sexually abused a child, who was 12 to 13 years old at the time. Farley, court documents note, filmed and photographed her boyfriend sexually abusing the child and participated in the assaults.

“The exploitation of children is one of the most egregious crimes the FBI investigates,” said Gabriel Poling, an assistant special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia.

“Today’s sentencing underscores the FBI and our partners’ commitment to safeguarding children and ensuring that those who harm them will be brought to justice,” Poling remarked.