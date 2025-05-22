Report: U.S. Army Changing Back Transgender Soldiers’ Records to Birth Sex

The U.S. Army is changing back the records of transgender soldiers, identifying them by their biological sex — or sex at birth — after determining that an individual’s sex is “unchanging during a person’s life,” according to Reuters.

Reuters viewed an internal memo and quoted one of the directives, instructing commanders to “update personnel records and administrative systems to reflect biological sex for all individuals.”

Not only that, but the U.S. Army is also addressing pronoun usage, making it clear that pronouns must match an individual’s biological sex — not “preferred” sex. Further, biological sex will be the determining factor for designating personal or “intimate” spaces. These “intimate” spaces will be designated for biological men or biological women, and the third designated space will be labeled for “family use.”

Reuters estimates there to be roughly 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender service members.

These moves follow the U.S. Supreme Court handing the Trump administration a massive victory earlier this month after allowing him to exclude openly transgender individuals from the military.

As Breitbart News reported:

In a brief order, the Supreme Court justices granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to “lift a nationwide injunction blocking the policy,” according to NBC News. The court lifted the temporary injunction, and while litigation may continue, it is likely that the policy will stay in place. “The application for stay presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is granted,” the order said. “The March 27, 2025 preliminary injunction entered by the United State District Court for the Western District of Washington, case No. 2:25-cv-241, is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought.”

This move also follows early action led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who paused all accessions for transgender recruits as well as gender “affirming” treatments. That move came as Hegseth focused primarily on military readiness over Biden-era political correctness.

“Efforts to split out troops along lines of identity weaken our force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated,” the February 7, 2025 memo read, emphasizing that service members with gender dysphoria will still be treated with “dignity and respect.”