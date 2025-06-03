VIDEO: Brawl Involving Woman Holding Child Erupts over Line-Cutting at Disneyland

Shocking video of a brawl erupting at a Disneyland resort has gone viral, as it shows one individual shoving a woman holding a small child.

The incident occurred at the Disneyland Park in Shanghai, China — specifically at Crazy Animal City. The video taken by an onlooker shows two men in an altercation. A woman wearing bunny ears rushes up to them, inserting herself in the drama. Another woman carrying a small child approaches with her hand out — presumably trying to deescalate the situation. However, before she approaches, the woman wearing bunny ears shoves the woman holding the child. At that point, the woman carrying the child bends to her knees crying.

The woman in bunny ears then returns to the two men fighting, and others then rush to the scene as well.

WATCH:

According to the New York Post, the altercation began with a squabble about line-cutting, only descending from there.

The Post added, “The couple had also tried to have their photo taken together — but were blocked by the family, according to local reports.”

A longer video shows the lead up to the moment the woman in bunny ears shoved the woman and her child. After that moment, it appears the woman hands off her child to someone else and approaches the fight alone, as others join and ultimately break up the fight.

Park rules state that guests should show “common courtesy, both on-site and online, to fellow Park guests, our Cast Members (including but not limited to staff and performers), and the Disney Characters, and do not use profanity or engage in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior.”

Rules also advise guests to “respect” others while queuing.

“Be careful not to bump into and push others in the queue,” it states, adding that Disney reserves the right to “deny admission to any person, or to require a person already admitted, to leave the Park immediately, without refund or compensation, for failure to comply with any of the Park rules…”

Disney park-goers are no strangers to fights. In May 2023, two families brawled at a Walt Disney World in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom over a disagreement about taking a picture. Later that year, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, made waves after a wild fight broke out next to the Storybook Land Canal Boats ride.