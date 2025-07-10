The Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday announced it will end taxpayer subsidization of career, technical, and adult education programs for illegal immigrants.

The department said it is rescinding standards from the Clinton administration allowing illegal immigrants to access federal funds for those education programs, in violation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA). The Education Department’s new interpretive rule also makes clear that illegal immigrants do not have access to Pell Grants and student loans.

WATCH — Slow Your Roll! Trump Makes Clear Americans Come First:

“Postsecondary education programs funded by the federal government should benefit American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, hardworking American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for illegal aliens to participate in our career, technical, or adult education programs or activities. The Department will ensure that taxpayer funds are reserved for citizens and individuals who have entered our country through legal means who meet federal eligibility criteria.”

DOE said it drafted the rule in response to President Donald Trump’s February 19 executive order titled “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.”

WATCH — WOW! Trump Admin Says There Were ZERO May Border Crossings:

PRWORA limits eligibility for federal public benefits to U.S. citizens, permanent resident, and certain categories of “qualified aliens.” However, in Clinton administration issued a Dear Colleague Letter in 1997 that exempted career, technical, and adult education programs from PRWORA.

“In doing so, the Department’s interpretation mischaracterized the law by creating artificial distinctions between federal benefit programs based upon the method of assistance,” the department said. “Congress made no such distinction in PRWORA.”

The Department of Education said it will begin enforcing its new interpretation of the rule on August 9, 2025.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.