8-Year-Old Camp Mystic Flood Victim’s Horse Followed Hearse in Funeral Procession

An eight-year-old Camp Mystic flood victim’s horse was seen following a hearse in a heartbreaking funeral procession on Wednesday evening.

Downtown Bellville in Texas fell silent as residents lined the streets for the funeral procession of eight-year-old Virginia Hollis, who was killed in the devastating flood at Camp Mystic on July 4, according to a report by KHOU 11.

Among the mourners walking in the funeral procession was the young girl’s horse, Salt Valley, fitted with an empty saddle.

Watch Below:

Hollis, who was named after her mother and grandmother, was a cowgirl who loved the rodeo and her horse, friends of her family said.

“She was proud to cover him [Salt Valley] when he bucked, and bragged she was a saddle bronc rider like her grandpa,” the girl’s father said.

Support for the eight-year-old went beyond Bellville’s borders, as families who did not know Hollis drove in from out of town to pay their respects to the child, whose body was found along the Guadalupe River earlier this week, more than a week after the harrowing floods.

“My heart has been breaking for the parents and the friends, and I just felt like I needed to be here,” Nadine, a Houston resident, told KHOU 11.

Fellow Houston resident, Diane, meanwhile, told the outlet, “I just can’t even imagine what they’re going through at this time.”

Friends of the Hollis family have since created a GoFundMe page to honor the young girl, whom they describe as “a pure, joyful soul who lit up every room.”

“She loved fishing as much as she loved gardening, playing piano as much as painting, and the color pink as much as she loved the Astros,” the Hollis family’s friends said. “She was brave, curious, and full of life.”

Hollis, who was born on March 23, 2017, was “a first-time camper” who also loved golf, exploring nature, and looking after her little sister, Siena.

“Virginia was gentle, kind, and had an infectious smile,” the GoFundMe page continued. “She grew up in a line of strong Texas women, and that strength showed up front and center in our sweet Virginia.”

“Funds will be directed toward a memorial for Virginia and donated to causes honoring our adventuresome, life-loving girl,” they added.

